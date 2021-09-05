Made In America
Kehlani Gets Everyone In Their Feels During Her Made In America Performance

Kehlani for Teen Vogue

Source: Emman Montalvan / Teen Vogue

Kehlani brings the toxic vibes to Philly during her Made In America performance. The Oakland singer performed her fan-favorite songs, Toxic, Can I & many more. The crowd knew every song, word for word. It is safe to safe Kehlani knew the assignment and did just that!

Check out her full performance on the Made In America YouTube now.

