Kehlani Gets Everyone In Their Feels During Her Made In America Performance

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kehlani brings the toxic vibes to Philly during her Made In America performance. The Oakland singer performed her fan-favorite songs, Toxic, Can I & many more. The crowd knew every song, word for word. It is safe to safe Kehlani knew the assignment and did just that!

Check out her full performance on the Made In America YouTube now.

RELATED: T-Pain ft. Kehlani “I Like Dat,” YG & Mozzy ft. Young M.A. “MAD” & More | Daily Visuals 6.28.21

RELATED: Kehlani’s Embracing Being ‘Everybody Business’ On New Album and Shares What Motherhood Has Taught Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Kehlani’s “Toxic” Is The Sexiest Video Of The Year

HOMEPAGE

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: