Sixers Report: Joel Embiid Could Return Week of April 1st

Sixers received some good news on April 1st, and it was not a joke. Superstar Center Joel Embiid could be making a hopeful return to the team as early as Tuesday, April 2nd.

Joel Embiid has been out since Jan 30 with a left meniscus injury. Embiid’s return could happen this week against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Embiid was last seen playing in Golden State were he was helped off the floor after being landed on by Jonathan Kuminga who was diving for a loose ball late in the game. The sixers ended up losing that game as well as their MVP. Fans and media alike questioned the coaches acumen by acknowledging that Embiid has been playing hurt for quite some time and had even shown signs of serious lag the game before in their loss to the Indiana Pacers. But according to sources, Insiders within the Sixers organization say that Embiid, forced himself to play because of the constant scrutiny he faces.

Another reason being is that he wanted to stay in the top spot of the MVP races, as he separated himself from the rest of the competition after having a career night against rookie sensation Victor Wembenyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

However, due to Embiid’s injury, he no longer can qualify to win the MVP as he can no longer meet the threshold of minimum games (65) required to be in consideration for the association’s highest honor.

Hopefully a return to the hardwood can galvanize this sixers squad to end the season strong. As the struggling Sixers snapped their three-game losing streak against the Toronto Raptors sunday in a 135-120 win, they have lost 10 of their last 17 games since March 1st, sitting 3rd in the Atlantic division, and 8th in the Eastern conference, with major jeopardy of having to participate in the play-in tournament.

