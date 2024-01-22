HISTORY: Embiid Puts Up 70 Points in Career Night

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

If Joel Embiid wasn’t already a front runner for this years most valuable player award, tonight should surely put him on pace to becoming a back-to-back MVP. Embiid dropped a career high 70 points in a win against the San Antonio Spurs Monday night.

Joel Embiid sized up Victor Wembanyama before his first game against the star San Antonio Spurs rookie. Going up against the 7’4 #1 pick of the 2023 Draft, Embiid came into the game knowing he had to make a ‘welcome to the league’ statement against the young fella.

January 22nd is also a day for primetime scoring, as 18 years ago, on January 22nd, 2006, Kobe Bryant had his 81 point game against the Toronto Raptors. Embiid tapped into his ‘Mamba mentality’ to put up 70 points shooting 58% from the field, while grabbing 18 rebounds and still managing to dish out five assists.

Embiid became the 9th player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game. He also makes history, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record (68 points) for the highest scoring game as a sixer.

Check out reactions to Joel Embiid’s historic game below!

READ MORE: