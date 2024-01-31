Joel Embiid to Undergo MRI After Suffering Knee Injury in Loss to Warriors

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers were defeated by the Golden State Warriors 119-107, but that wasn’t the only thing the team lost. Joel Embiid left the game in the closing minutes after diving for a loose ball alongside Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga which resulted in Kuminga landing on his knee.

Although we seen Embiid clutching on his knee in agony, thankfully Embiid was able to get up and walk off of the court on his own power. Nick Nurse did not have an immediate diagnoses for Embiid’s injury and told the media that he was going to be evaluated as soon as possible.

“So he obviously got landed on, so they’re going to do an MRI tonight or tomorrow,” 76ers coach Nick Nurse said.

This injury could not have come at a more costly time, as this could affect Embiid’s MVP campaign. After his 70 point performance, Joel Embiid was the odds on favorite to win back-to-back MVP awards. However, with the amount of games he has already missed, Embiid is only allowed to miss six more games before being disqualified for MVP contention. The NBA had a collective agreement with the NBA players association that a player had to play at least 65 games in an NBA season to be considered for the MVP race

Many of the sportsworld, especially sixers teammates, see a problem with this league ruling. Sixers Forward Kelly Oubre believes that Embiid should not be penalized for the time he may miss due to injury.

“I think this year, people will really understand that his whole career he’s been having to make sure his body’s right. This is like NASCAR, right? If their cars ain’t working, and their mechanics ain’t really able to get the job done before the race, then what can they do? They can’t race. Oubre protested.

“This is our bodies. Our body is our car and we have to treat it with respect. He’s 350 pounds, bro. So you know, I’m praying for him for a speedy recovery, so he can come in and give himself the best chance. But at the end of the day, that’s (winning MVP) not important. His body and his career are most important.”

Check out reactions to Joel Embiid’s injury below!

