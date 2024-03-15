REPORT: Eagles to Sign LB Devin White

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Eagles have been on a mission since the start of free agency to rebuild their roster for championship contention. With the retiring of two future Hall of Famers in Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, the Eagles have been looking to fill the void of the pivotal pieces necessary to make a deep playoff run next year. So far, they have addressed one of a few defensive needs with their latest signing.

Free Agent Devin White has decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. White signed a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.

White was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. White was dominant in the 2020 season, recording 140 tackles (15 for loss), 9 sacks, and 16 QB hits, and a Super Bowl ring.

According to NBC Sports, The Eagles ranked near the bottom in nearly every defensive category last year, including points allowed (30th), passing yards (31st) and total yards (356 per game), first downs (29th) and 3rd-down conversions (30th).

As Howie Roseman is still in the process of making free agency moves, the defensive woes have been lessened as White will be expected to contribute to the Eagles defense in a major way.

