8 Northeast High School students shot in Philadelphia near SEPTA bus stop; 3 shooters wanted: police

Police are investigating a shooting that left eight high school students critically injured in the altercation.

Eight Northeast High School students were shot in Philadelphia near a SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

“It is hard to sit here and see in three days and have 11 juveniles shot who were going and coming from school,” said Bethel, who became police commissioner after serving as the Philadelphia school district’s chief of school safety. “The cowardly acts we’ve seen over the past three days are unacceptable. The fact that we’ve had this situation – where I’ve talked about it multiple times – the downstream impact when we don’t address gun violence and don’t address guns is what we see today.”

According to CBS news, the students range from 15 to 17 years old. One, a 16-year-old, was shot nine times in the torso and placed in critical condition. All of the others are in stable condition, police said.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker expressed her frustrations to the media in the middle of the rain.

“Enough is enough,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said. “Every law enforcement partner that we have here in the city of Philadelphia is actively engaged and working together to ensure that every resource that is needed is readily available so that the work can be done to solve the crimes.”

Bethel said as the students were getting onto a SEPTA bus, three shooters exited the vehicle near a Dunkin’ and fired more than 30 shots.

According to Police, the suspects in pursuit are three masked shooters who were inside a dark blue Hyundai Sonata with paper tags.

Police released surveillance video that shows the gunmen hopping out of the car, firing shots in the direction of a bus and then fleeing the scene in the dark blue Hyundai.

Sources said a car matching the dark blue Hyundai’s description was recovered overnight by the police in the city’s Olney section. However, the shooters remain at large.

There’s has been no report on any arrests or motive of crime.

