Police are investigating the fatal incident that happened on a SEPTA bus in South Philly. According to FOX 29 News, an apparent argument occurred on the bus which results in shots being fired at approximately 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening near the intersection of Broad Street and Snyder Avenue.

A 37-year-old victim was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital by medics, after taking a bullet in the chest.

He died at the hospital, according to authorities, who later identified him as Carmelo Drayton.

According to sources, the shooter reportedly left the bus and slipped into the Snyder Station at the Broad Street Line.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, or the tip line at 215-686-TIPS, where tips can be anonymous or dial 911. There is a $20,000, reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

This shooting follows one from Monday when a teen got off a bus in Ogontz and was killed, while four others were injured and a fatal shooting Sunday night as a man got off a bus in Oxford Circle.

Man Fatally Shot Aboard SEPTA Bus, Police Looking for Suspect was originally published on classixphilly.com