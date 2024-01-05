Man Dies After Being Pushed onto Train Tracks at SEPTA Station

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A man was pronounced dead Tuesday night after being pushed onto the train tracks at a SEPTA station and was struck by a train.

The incident occured at the 34th Street Station around 4:30 p.m.

According to sources, a fight ensued between to gentlemen and you can see in the video the man being pushed onto the train tracks with a train oncoming.

*VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED*

Members of the community say that violence on SEPTA platforms continue to be one of the city’s biggest problems.

“It’s kind of scary that that kind of thing is happening around here. I thought it was pretty safe but I guess it’s pretty out of the ordinary for that to happen,” Jacob Davidson, a SEPTA passenger said.

“It’s not too surprising,” said Jennifer McCray, another passenger from Upper Darby. “It has increased a lot on the past few years, especially post pandemic. I think there could be more police presence to contain the crowd and violence.”

Police are still investigating what sparked the altercation. The person who was killed has not been identified.

