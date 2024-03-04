Jason Kelce To Make A ‘Decision’ on Football Career in Press Conference

Monday morning, Eagles Center Jason Kelce addressed the fans biggest speculation, will Jason Kelce return for another season?
Kelce posted on social media, prepping fans for the severity of the this decision by starting he will not be drinking during his decision.
“No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon.” Kelce posted on X, formerly known as twitter.
The tenured veteran did not disclose what his decision will be, as rumors have swirled that after their loss to Tampa Bay, that he might hang his hat.
However, Kelce will be making an official decision on his career, announcing it live at press conferences. Per NBCSports, The Eagles have also announced that they will be hosting a press conference with Kelce at their facility today.
