Jason Kelce To Make A ‘Decision’ on Football Career in Press Conference

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Monday morning, Eagles Center Jason Kelce addressed the fans biggest speculation, will Jason Kelce return for another season?

RELATED: Jason Kelce Returns to Eagles for 13th NFL Season

Kelce posted on social media, prepping fans for the severity of the this decision by starting he will not be drinking during his decision.

“No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon.” Kelce posted on X, formerly known as twitter.

The tenured veteran did not disclose what his decision will be, as rumors have swirled that after their loss to Tampa Bay, that he might hang his hat.

RELATED: BREAKING: Jason Kelce Allegedly Told Teammates He is Retiring After Playoff Loss

However, Kelce will be making an official decision on his career, announcing it live at press conferences. Per NBCSports, The Eagles have also announced that they will be hosting a press conference with Kelce at their facility today.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce

RELATED: [WATCH] Eagles Center Jason Kelce on Saturday Night Live!

RELATED: Kylie Kelce Autographed Vintage Philadelphia Eagles Jacket Sells for $100,000 at Auction

RELATED: Top Ten Philadelphia Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Moments