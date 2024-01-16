BREAKING: Jason Kelce Allegedly Told Teammates He is Retiring After Playoff Loss

After an amazing 13-year career, Jason Kelce, one of the best to ever suit up in an Eagles uniform looks to have played his final snap. Following a disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, Jason Kelce declined to speak with the media saying, “No guys, not today”. Kelce was visually emotional walking into the locker room where he was greeted by Philadelphia Eagles GM, Howie Roseman.
Once the doors closed in the locker room, rumors swirled that the soon-to-be Hall of Fame Center told his teammates that he would be retiring. More news to come as the story develops
RELATED: Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce
RELATED: [WATCH] Eagles Center Jason Kelce on Saturday Night Live!
RELATED: Jason, Travis Kelce Duet on ‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’ to Release This Week
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
10 Hip Hop Songs That Sample Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Meet Soulja Boy's Mystery Baby Mom, Jackilyn Martinez! [Photos]
-
Philly's Own Young Chris "Freestyle"
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
BREAKING: Philadelphia Eagles Player, Josh Sills Indicted On Rape, Kidnapping Charges
-
The Playbook With Mina SayWhat - Sixers Playoff Predictions, Expectations For Phillies