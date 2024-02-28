South Philly’s Sports Complex Expected to See a $2.5 Billion Transformation

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A plan is in place to transform the South Philly Sports Complex in the coming years.

The $2.5 billion plan includes upgrades at Xfinity Live!, a 5,000-square-foot concert venue, as well as a new hotel, a shopping mall and restaurants.

According to a spokesperson from Comcast Spectacor, these plans are being considered as “phase 1,”

Phase 1 transformations will be taking over the ‘G’ and ‘H’ lots of the sports complex. A concert venue is expected to be built in lot ‘G’, that will hold over 5,000 seats. According to NBC10, The hotel will not be limited exclusively to attendees of future sporting and entertainment events, but will also be open to tourists of the city.

There has also been talks about apartments and office spaces, but has been set in stone yet. These plans are projected to be part of a “phase 2” and could possibly include connections to FDR Park.

“Although this announcement has no bearing whatsoever on our plans to move to Market East when our lease expires in 2031, we believe it is critical to discuss how development proposals such as this may serve as a catalyst for the future growth of Philadelphia.” A spokesperson for 76 Devco told 6ABC.

