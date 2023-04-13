Dan Snyder To Sell Commanders To Group Led By Sixers Co-Owner Josh Harris For $6 Billion

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Dan Snyder has finally agreed to sell the Washington Commanders.

Snyder has chosen the ownership group led by the Philadelphia 76ers co-owner, Josh Harris.

Additionally, the group also features Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson and Mitchell Rales.

Snyder was faced with two $6 billion offers for the franchise, so it was unclear who would be the next owners.

According to reports, the negotiations lasted about six months and bidders had to constantly wonder about Jeff Bezos.

“The negotiations, which took place over the last six months, occurred amid the constant specter of whether Jeff Bezos, the world’s third richest man, might submit a bid.”

The Amazon boss had been in talks of potential ownership since Dan Snyder announced he was selling. He ultimately decided against it. He and his team didn’t even submit a bid.

Now that The Commanders have new owners, the process is expected to take a while as it takes time for the league offices to finalize anything.

