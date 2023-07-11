Route 202 in King of Prussia Closed Due to Massive Sinkhole

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

If your daily commute involves driving through East Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia, also known as Route 202, you might want to consider an alternative route. A portion of Route 202 was closed due to a massive sinkhole in the middle of the road. The sinkhole is located between the Tires Plus store and Walgreens.

The highway was closed shortly after 8 p.m. Monday after a reported water outage where the sinkhole was discovered. According to 6abc, Traffic is being detoured onto Saulin Boulevard and South Henderson Road. Drivers are encouraged to use Ross or Henderson roads as alternates, however these roads could be backed up with traffic increases as road maintenance continues Tuesday. Drivers could also take Route 23 down to Route 320.

