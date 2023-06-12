Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts of West Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Water Department issued a boil water advisory Sunday night for parts of West Philadelphia
According to CBS News, The Philadelphia Water Department says a boil water advisory was needed due to a failed pumping serving station in West Philly just after 3:45 p.m. It caused a loss of water pressure in the area and left some residents without water, city officials said.
Here are the neighborhoods being impacted:
- Wynnefield Heights
- Wynnefield
- Overbrook Farms
- Green Hill Farms
- Overbrook
- Overbrook Park
- Morris Park
- Parts of Carrol Park, Haddington, West Parkside and West Fairmount Park are also being impacted.
The Following ZIP Codes are expected to be impacted.
- 19151
- Parts of 19131
- Parts of 19139
Residents are strongly advised to bring water to a boil. Let the water boil for at least one minute, then let the water cool before using.
