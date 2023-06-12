Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts of West Philadelphia

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Water Department issued a boil water advisory Sunday night for parts of West Philadelphia

According to CBS News, The Philadelphia Water Department says a boil water advisory was needed due to a failed pumping serving station in West Philly just after 3:45 p.m. It caused a loss of water pressure in the area and left some residents without water, city officials said.

Here are the neighborhoods being impacted:

Wynnefield Heights

Wynnefield

Overbrook Farms

Green Hill Farms

Overbrook

Overbrook Park

Morris Park

Parts of Carrol Park, Haddington, West Parkside and West Fairmount Park are also being impacted.

The Following ZIP Codes are expected to be impacted.

19151

Parts of 19131

Parts of 19139

Residents are strongly advised to bring water to a boil. Let the water boil for at least one minute, then let the water cool before using.

