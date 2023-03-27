Philly Twitter Reacts to Tap Water Crisis

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, more than 8,000 gallons of hazardous material spilled into a bucks county creek near the Delaware River. This spills sent thousands of Philadelphians into a frenzy, raided the nearest grocery store and rummaging through aisles to find what was left of the bottled water.

Michael Carroll, deputy managing director for Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, explained that the tap water was never contaminated and that the chemical spill was just limited a certain body of water in which intake from the city’s Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant were closed after the spill.

City officials followed up with Carroll’s statement, reporting that ‘The Philadelphia Water Department is now confident tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe to drink and use at least through 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023. There is no need to buy water at this time. Customers can fill bottles or pitchers with tap water with no risk at this time,’

However, Philadelphians still had lingering questions: How is in that 8,000 gallons of a chemical spilled into our nearby waterstream and nobody is affected? If nobody is affected, why is the water safe to drink only until monday night? What happens after monday?

These questions led to believe this ‘spill’ was intentional and that the ‘water is safe’ announcement was just a tactic to keep Philadelphians from flooding local grocery stores.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Philly’s water crisis below!