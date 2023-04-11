Radio One Exclusives

Louisville Mass Shooter Was From Indiana

Published on April 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Members of the Louisville Fire Department clean steps of the...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The 25-year-old shooter who killed four people at a bank in downtown Lousiville was from Floyd County, Indiana. He attended Floyd Center High School in Floyd Knobs. Connor Sturgeon is now dead after unleashing an attack at his workplace injuring two officers and killing four people. Police stated that there were a total of nine people injured.

Investigators believe that Connor was recently told he was losing his job at the bank. The victims included Juliana Farmer, 45; Joshua Barrick, 40; James Tutt, 64; Tommy Elliott, 63; and Deana Eckert, 57.

Louisville Mass Shooter Was From Indiana  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Close