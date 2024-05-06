Pastor Held At Gun Point During Church Sermon

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A Church Service near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania came to a terrifying halt on Sunday when authorities say a man pulled a gun on the pastor and allegedly attempted to shoot him during the church service.

https://6abc.com/gun-pulled-on-pastor-jesus-dwelling-place-church-north-braddock-pennsylvania-bernard-polite/14773062/

Once police started investigating on the suspect, they were presented with more evidence for their story. Police found a dead body in the suspects home when they were doing their search.

The suspected gunman was identified as 26 year old Bernard Junior Polite. The suspect’s firearm failed to discharge and a congregation member was able to disarm the gunman and keep him in the church until authorities arrived.

Pastor Glenn Germany tells news outlets: “I’m thankful to God that I’m still here because he definitely pulled the trigger.”

“I started to begin to preach, and all of a sudden, from my left side, I saw him move from the back to the front of the church, and he set up in the front corner of the church and smiled at me,” Germany said. “All of a sudden, I just saw a gun pointing right at me. And at that point, all I could try to do is run for cover.”

The court papers claim that the shooter confessed to is actions, and said that God told him to do such a thing.