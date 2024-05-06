“I Promise I’m Alright” Jim Jones Tells Fans After Airport Brawl

Rapper Jim Jones went to social media to let his people know that he is all and well after getting into a fight with two men.
The video of the rapper fighting got recorded by a pedestrian and the video went viral in minutes.
Jim Jones felt the need to reassure his people on social media due to the overwhelming amount of concern that was coming from not only his loved ones but from his fans as well.
He told everyone that he is in fact okay, and that he will drop more details about the assault attack later.
This incident happened in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Jones told the public that he was on his way to work an event before the throw down.
The main attacker of the altercation ended up leaving in handcuffs due to him still being aggressive to not only Jones but to law enforcement as well. At the time, it is unclear if Jim Jones was arrested or not.
The only statement we had from Jim Jones stated: “I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for.”
