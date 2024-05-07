Listen Live
Entertainment

Revisit Your Childhood Happy Place With This Fantastical ‘IF’ Featurette

Published on May 7, 2024

IF asset

Source: Paramount Pictures

Ah yes, the good ‘ole days when you went to school, played outside, and imagined fantastical adventures with your imaginary friends without a care in the world.

And then you grew up and left your imaginary friends behind without ever wondering what they would do without you.

IF asset

Source: Paramount Pictures

As depressing as that sounds, there’s hope for our old pals in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Family Comedy IF which centers around a girl named Bea who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends as she sets off on a magical quest to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

Check out the final trailer below:

Written and directed by John Krasinski, IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Steve Carell, and many more as the wonderfully unique characters that “reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination,” per the press release.

“I was so enamored by the world that my kids were going to by themselves,” said Krasinksi in an interview with EW. “They were off on their own and clearly deep in imagination, whether it was a game, whether it was painting, whether it was doing art, all this stuff. They went into this locked-in place that I wish I could have visited.”

To celebrate IF bringing the warm-fuzzies to theaters this month, Paramount Pictures partnered with Baskin Robbins to launch an Imagination Station that brings your very own imaginary friend to life. Check it out here.

And when you’re done creating your IF, you can enjoy this feel-good IF Featurette ahead of the film’s release on May 17.

Revisit Your Childhood Happy Place With This Fantastical ‘IF’ Featurette  was originally published on globalgrind.com

