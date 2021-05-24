‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Must Do Jail Time in Domestic Violence Plea Deal

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Known for his role as “Hakeem Lyon” on Empire, Bryshere Gray will serve jail time after pleading guilty to domestic violence.

As part of his plea agreement, Gray will serve ten days in jail and three years probation during which he can’t consume illegal drugs, have any firearms, including tasers.

Gray must also complete a domestic violence offender treatment program and will have to submit to drug testing.

Back in July, Gray had a standoff with SWAT at his home outside of Pheonix after his wife flagged down a stranger and reported she had been assaulted for several hours at their home.

