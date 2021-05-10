The ShotClock with Mina SayWhat: The Sixers Are On A Roll

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Mina SayWhat and the gang are back for another episode of The ShotClock. What’s on deck for today’s episode? The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll. Do you like how they are playing? Who does MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid credit for his success? The New York Giants are pissed at the Philadelphia Eagles. Why? All because of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

The team also talk about five States who will allow College Athletes to profit off of their likeness. Is it a good idea? How real was the Jake Paul/Floyd Mayweather brawl and who were in talks of fighting on the undercard?

Check out The ShotClock with Mina SayWhat every Monday at 12 noon or on FB Live, YouTube, Twitch, or Twitter!

