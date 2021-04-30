Eagles Trade Up To Grab Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith In The 2021 NFL Draft

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Eagles had to do an in-division trade to get the wide receiver they coveted and needed for years. Philly traded up from the 12th pick to 10th in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys and selected Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said “Really excited to get DeVonta Smith.” “He was really highly rated on our board, someone who we feel like is not only a great player but a great person and will come in and be ready to roll. We talked about it through this draft process, about getting guys in here who could help us build the type of culture we want. We had a plan that we talked about, and we had a list of guys that we were really targeting in this draft. And with the amount of picks that we had, the flexibility we had because of the picks, we felt like it was important to get one of those guys, and that’s why we made the trade up to go get him.”

Smith, winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner led the NCAA in receptions (117), receiving yards (1,856) and receiving TD’s (23) in route to winning multiple awards this season. Check out highlights from his history making season below!

