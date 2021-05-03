The ShotClock With Mina SayWhat: The 2021 Eagles Draft Class, Sixers Back #1 & More!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

This weeks playbook:

The Sixers Back At #1 In The East! Are we happy with how the team rebounded this week? Meet The Eagles 2021 Draft Class including 1st round pick Devonta Smith and the rest of the class:

Pick: No. 37 – Landon Dickerson, C/G, Alabama

Pick: No. 73- Milton Williams, DT/DE, Louisiana Tech

Pick: No. 123- Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

Pick: No. 150- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

Pick: No. 189- Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

Pick: No. 191 -Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina

Pick: No. 224 – JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

Pick: No. 234 – Patrick Johnson, LB, Tulane

Overall how was this draft class and how long until the Eagles are good? Also, Vanessa Bryant debuts the Mambacita Clothing Line Sells Out , a horse named after Breonna Taylor Wins Kentucky Derby Week Race and Tristan Thompson faces new cheating claims!

