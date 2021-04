WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

This is our digital sports show, The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat, with co-host Terrell Thomas, Senior Sports and Entertainment Editor for TheseUrbanTimes.com. This week they talk about the Sixers dropping to #2 in the East, Vanessa Bryant not extending Kobe’s deal with Nike and what the expectations are from the Eagles in the NFL Draft. They talk about Mayweather fighting Logan Paul and more. Watch below.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: