Philly Customer Gets Impatient At Popeyes And Jumps Over The Counter For His Food [Video]

A customer at a local Popeyes was fed up with the slow service and took matters into his own hands.

Philly this a bad bad jawn… A customer at a local Popeyes was fed up with the slow service and took matters into his own hands. In the video, it appears the older gentleman hops over the counter to get his food. It is safe to say the customer was waiting a long time as he was HEATED! Not only was he impatient but his mother that was waiting in the car also came in to see what the hold up was.

View this post on Instagram

#PHILLY #POPEYES

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

Momma was playing 0 games!

 

