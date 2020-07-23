Philly’s favorite auntie, Saudia Shuler continuously gives back to her city. Owner of the popular restaurant Country Cookin’ made a little pit stop at McDonalds. While she was picking up some food Shuler started handing out opportunities! In the video Saud asks the two teenagers how much they make currently at McDonalds they said $8.25.

With no hesitation Shuler reply, “Would you like to make $12 an hour?”. The two teenagers instantly said yes and walked out. Well, if you have made a stop at McDonald’s in the past 24 hours and wondered why the drive-thru line is taking so long your best bet is to make your way to Country Cookin’

Saudia Shuler Offers Two McDonald’s Employees More Money If They Quit [Video] was originally published on classixphilly.com