We are sad to report that rising Philly comedian Meechie Hoe has passed away. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed but rumors circle around that he was murdered. Many close friends have posted the young comedian paying their condolences and also to say “stop the violence”.

They killed Meechie hoe that’s Brazy! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 14, 2020

This news follows after the week of yet another Philly rising start D4m Skiano being killed on the Fourth of July weekend. Violence in Philadelphia must stop. Our condolences go out to Meechie’s friends and family. More news to come as the story develops.

Philly Remembers The Life Of Meechie Hoe [Photos] was originally published on 1039hiphop.com