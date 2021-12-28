Meet Ian Book, New Orleans Saints Rookie QB [Photos]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Facing the almost undefeated Miami Dolphins with a serious lineup, the odds were already stacked pretty high against the Saints rookie quarterback, Ian Book when he hit the field for his NFL debut Monday night.

It also didn’t help that Ian Book did not have the best contributing track record as the former Notre Dame quarterbacks after losing in the NFL. In a horrible losing streak, Notre Dame QBs have now lost 24 straight starts in the NFL. It started with Brady Quinn losing 4 starts, Jimmy Clusen who also lost 4 starts, DeShone Kizer’s turn, who lost 15 starts, and lastly, Ian Book, who lost 1.

After a long career with the Notre Dame as a quarterback Ian Book was picked in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Prior to the Saints facing the Dolphins, both Siemian and Hill tested positive for COVID last week and were out Monday.

That left the Saints down to their latest option: Ian Book.

According to an article of SI, “Book’s first career start was a night to forget. He threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his second pass attempt of the night. The Saints punted on their next three drives, netting zero combined yards during that stretch, before getting a field goal with under three minutes left in the half.”

Ian Book unfortunately finished the game 12-for-20 for 135 yards and two interceptions. Book was tackled before he could even throw the ball, eight times and the Saints were an utterly disgraceful 0-for-12 on third down attempts.

Although this was a pretty awful night, the guy is still very much so cute.

Meet Ian Book:

