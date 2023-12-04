Eagles Sign LB Shaquille Leonard to One-Year Deal

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Eagles defense equipped another playmaker heading into the final stretch of the season. Eagles sign LB Shaquille Leonard to a one-year deal with the team.

ESPN’s Ian Rappaport revealed that the All-Pro LB agreed to terms with the team after he took a visit to Philly last week. Leonard also was in talks with NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, but claimed that the Eagles were always the frontrunner as a landing destination to finish out the 2023-2024 season.

Leonard, a second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was cut by the Indianapolis Colts last week after spending six years with the team.

“We’ve agreed to terms on a one-year deal with LB Shaquille Leonard.” The Eagles social media team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Head Coach Nick Sirianni spoke on what his pitch was to get him to come to Philly, as opposed to signing with their rival in Dallas.

“I think the pitch is just the guys that we have in this building, and some of them he has a prior relationship, too. I want Shaq to make the decision that’s best for him. Because, again, when there is that prior relationship you want to make sure” Sirianni said. “that’s what I said to him, ‘I just want you to make the best decision for you. Take all the information from both places and do what’s best for you.'”

Leonard is expected to play ahead of Sunday’s rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, December 10th at AT&T stadium.

