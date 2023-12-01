Ranking DeSean Jackson’s Best Catches From Each Eagles Quarterback

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

DeSean Jackson is set to retire after 15 seasons spent in the NFL.

A second-round pick in 2008, Jackson played eight seasons in two stints as an Eagle, giving us Philly fans plenty of reason to jump out of our seats, providing dozens of electrifying moments in midnight green. Jackson scored a total 42 touchdowns with the team – 35 receiving, three rushing, and four on punt returns.

“DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play,” said owner of the Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie. “What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine.”

We will never forget the play that made DeSean Jackson the most infamous player in the Eagles-Giants NFC East rivalry, The New Miracle in the Meadowlands

DeSean Jackson will sign a one-day contract with the Eagles today and officially retire as a member of the club.

As D-Jack calls it a career with the Birds, we take a look at the best play DeSean Jackson has made with each of the Eagles Quarterbacks he’s played with!

Check out DeSean Jackson’s Best Catches as an Eagle below!

