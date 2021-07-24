Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Miami Kissing Pics Leaked [PHOTOS]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been hot and heavy since Rocky professed his love for her.

They are taking things to the next level by going on vacation together in Miami.

A source claimed, “They arrived separately through a private entrance. She then entered the lobby area and immediately fell into his arms for a hug and kiss. You could tell [she] was smiling even though she kept a very low profile with her hat and purple mask on. They got into an elevator together.”

The source continued, “They looked very happy and in love and seemed to want to keep a low profile and not be seen together.”