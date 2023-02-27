RECAP: Philadelphia Freeway 20th Anniversary Show

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Freeway celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Philadelphia Freeway” Saturday night at the Fillmore. Our own Mina SayWhat hosted the event as a sold-out crowd rocked the arena, singing word-for-word all of Freeways classics from the album and major hits from his musical catalogue.

To help him perform, Freeway brought out some of his label-mates from state property including Beanie Siegel and Young Chris. Hip-Hop legend and LOX member, Jadakiss, came to the stage to pay his respects and perform some hit singles.

Shortly after Freeway’s set with Beanie Siegel, he made sure Siegel was aware of his appreciation in a heartfelt soliloquy. “I know y’all love me, but none of this s*** would be possible if it wasn’t for my brother Beanie Siegel” Freeway said. “He did not have to embrace me, he did not have to show me love” exclaimed Freeway, looking at Siegel. “He made sure not only did myself and my family eat, but each and everyone of us from state property that up here.”

Check out our gallery below of some incredible photos we captured at the event!

Photo Cred: Amir Gray // @shotbyag_

