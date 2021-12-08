Freeway Trolls Soulja Boy For Not Being The First Rapper to Have Diamonds in His Beard

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

One thing Philly men do not play about is their beards!

For my many Philadelphians, it’s not just facial hair or style, but a Rite of Passage.

While beards have always been a Philly staple, Rapper, Freeway just became the first to take it to another level and, he’s letting everyone know including, Soulja Boy.

While on a video set with Soulja Boy on Tuesday, the “Flip Side” rapper posted a video rocking a diamond in his beard and claiming he’s the first rapper to have some bling in his facial hair.

“Soulja, you’re the first rapper to everything else, but I’m the first rapper to have a diamond in my beard.”

The Philly artist was on set with Big Draco for his artist, Yung Cartier’s music video, “Baggatarius,” which according to Freeway, is set to drop soon.

What do you think? Is Freeway on to something with his latest trend? Comment below.