SmoKINGS: 25 of Hip Hop’s Hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs

Published on November 16, 2023

Hip-Hop has always had a fond love for Marijuana. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.

Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. Some rappers, such as Lil Wayne find a way to incorporate the motions of smoking, to represent their branding on a song. When you hear a lighter flick and an inhale on a song, you know Lil Wayne is about to spit a fire sixteen!

Some artists, like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Master P, have taken their love for the plant and decided to turn it into a profit, conducting business behind the ‘bud’ and expanding their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Check out 25 of Hip-Hop’s hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs below!

1. Snoop Dogg

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-CULTURE-MUSIC-CONCERT-RAP Source:Getty

The OG of OG’s. It’s on people bucket list to smoke with Snoop Dogg. Check out Snoop’s cannabis brand [click here] 

2. Lil Wayne

2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Show Source:Getty

3. Jay-Z

The 2008 Glastonbury Festival Source:Getty

Check out Hov’s brand ‘Monogram’ [click here]

4. Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa Live in Concert Source:Getty

Check out Wiz Khalifa’s cannabis brand [click here]

5. Rick Ross

Celebration Of CMG's New Compilation Album "Gangsta Art" Source:Getty

“As soon as I get up, I’m looking for it. I need that good gas in the morning.” Ross told Forbes

6. Cypress Hill

Rock En Seine Festival At Domaine National De Saint Cloud - Day Three Source:Getty

Check out Dr. Greenthumb’s, B-Real’s brand! [click here]

7. Asap Rocky

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 03, 2022 Source:Getty

A$ap speaks on his first experiment with weed!

8. Method Man and RedMan

Method Man and RedMan In Concert - New York, NY Source:Getty

Listen to their anthem “How High

9. Jadakiss and Styles P

Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset Source:Getty

Listen to their  great debate on ‘Haze vs. Sour”

10. Smoke DZA

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 28, 2023 Source:Getty
My Undisputed strain is back Select stores only #BringYaLungs Smoked SZA tweeted in 2022

11. Migos

The 21st BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

“In Cali, we got the Migo Gas! We got our own strain in California, man. Migo Gas,” Takeoff told XXL

12. The Game

The Game Performs At Le Bataclan In Paris Source:Getty

Take a look at The Game’s brand, Trees. [click here]

13. 2 Chainz

Welcome To Collegrove Album Visual Presentation LA Source:Getty

Check out 2 Chainz brand, Gas Cannabis Co. [click here]

14. Juicy J

Center Of Gravity 2018 Source:Getty

Get you some Juicy J’s by none other than the man the company was coined after! [click here]

15. Kurupt

65th GRAMMY Awards - Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective Source:Getty

The beloved brother who brought us ‘moonrock’ [click here]

16. Dizzy Wright

"Epicenter" Rock Festival At The Forum Source:Getty

Check out Dizzy OG [click here]

17. Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke Portrait Source:Getty

“In the hills up in Cali, Pink Runtz, smoking mad weed” – Better Have Your Gun

18. Waka Flocka Flame

Saturdays at Bamboo Hosted by Trey Songz Source:Getty

Waka Flocka has his strain Flockaveli OG that can be found on his cannabis farm in Michigan

19. Master P

City of Hope 2023 Spirit of Life Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

The Ice Cream man!! Check out Master P’s brand! [click here]

