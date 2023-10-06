Listen Live
Mina SayWhat

Deon Cole on Hosting Kamala Harris Party: They Was in There Smoking Weed!

Published on October 6, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
deon cole

Source: R1 / other

Deon Cole stops by the station to talk to Mina Saywhat about his comedy tour, late night excursions, and hosting Kamala Harris’ Hip-Hop 50 concert!

Watch the full interview below!

More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close