Allen Iverson to Bring His Own Marijuana Strain to PA.

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A Philly legend, known for his accomplishments on the basketball court, is now being recognized for accomplishments in the Garden? Not as a New York Knick, but as a investor in the cannabis space. Allen Iverson is expected to bring his own strain of Marijuana to the state of Pennsylvania.

Iverson has partnered with former NBA All-Star Al Harrington and his cannabis company Viola, to created a special strain inspired by the Answer. Iverson’s second strain, named Iverson ’01, is a special breed of cannabis named in honor of Allen Iverson’s MVP season in the NBA. Coincidentally, 2001 was the last time we seen the Sixers in the NBA Finals.

‘Iverson ’96’ was Iverson’s first strain. A indica dominant, named after the year the 11-time all-star was drafted to the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers.

The ‘Iverson ’01’ strain is a hybrid — a mix between a sativa and indica strain. According to violabrands.com, Consumers who purchase this strain can expect a mix of euphoria feels from a head and body high. The strain also includes a floral smell, with hints of orange, pine, and hops.

Iverson ’01 will be available for purchase exclusively at RISE locations

Allen Iverson and Al Harrington will appear at a meet-and-greet event at RISE’s new Philadelphia location at 3903 Aramingo Avenue in Port Richmond on Sept. 2 from 10am to 1pm, In celebration of Viola’s launch in Pennsylvania. All attendees at the event must have valid Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards.