Philly’s Finest: Remembering Phat Geez

Phat Geez was prominent in the Philadelphia music scene for quite some time. Alongside getting the notable recognition from his peers, he also received a cosign from Philadelphia’s own Meek Mill, which catapulted Geez onto the radar of those who’d never heard him prior. Phat Geez was popular for his 2014 debut EP Cut from a Different Cloth Vol1. in which his mantras ‘Why not?’ and ‘Priceless’ began to grow legs.

Phat Geez was also apart of the anti-violence movement. His most recent single was called “No Gunzone” referencing one of Philly’s most prominent social media pages that inform the city of crime in the city and beyond. In this song, Phat Geez spread awareness to the explicit lifestyle our youth in faced with in Philadelphia on a daily basis, from having to sell narcotics to survive, to having to constantly live looking over your shoulder for other looking to harm you unjustly.

Watch Phat Geez- No Gunzone

Phat Geez last days was spent rectifying differences shared with Popular influencer Manny215, the two seemed to share different opinions of the message that should be pushed to rhe youth of the area. They got together to make peace and offer solutions to the current state of the city and how they can pivot to a more positive fondation for those who look up to them can stand on.

“This what happens when Men come together #AsMen” Manny215 tweeted. “This what happens when Men check each other , hold each other accountable and be able to admit when they’re wrong”

We will continue to survive the name of Phat Geez and make sure his legacy lives on.

Continue below to view highlights of the life and legacy of Phat Geez

