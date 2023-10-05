RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

In 1999, the talented Wu-Tang Clan MC Inspectah Deck stepped into the solo scene with his debut album, “Uncontrolled Substance.” This release was a big moment in Wu-Tang Clan’s discography and displayed Deck’s amazing storytelling abilities.

“Uncontrolled Substance” contained intricate and interesting rhyme schemes, unique wordplay, and expert East Coast lyricism, which led to him receiving the nickname “Rebel INS” among hip-hop heads. The album contained features from fellow Wu-Tang Clan members and other legendary artists, which gave it a distinctive sound.

Hit tracks like “Elevation” and “Word on the Street” performed very well. The album received praise for its raw, unfiltered narratives and solidified Inspectah Deck as a successful solo artist within Wu-Tang Clan.

“Uncontrolled Substance” remains a big piece of Deck’s lyrical catalog. It holds a special place in the hearts of hip-hop enthusiasts, serving as a reminder of his long-lasting influence on the genre. Check out the album below!

On This Day October 5, 1999: Inspecatah Deck Released His Debut Solo Album Uncontrolled Substance was originally published on wtlcfm.com