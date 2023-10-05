Listen Live
On This Day October 5, 1999: Inspecatah Deck Released His Debut Solo Album Uncontrolled Substance

Published on October 5, 2023

In 1999, the talented Wu-Tang Clan MC Inspectah Deck stepped into the solo scene with his debut album, “Uncontrolled Substance.” This release was a big moment in Wu-Tang Clan’s discography and displayed Deck’s amazing storytelling abilities.

Wu-Tang Clan Perform In Berlin

Uncontrolled Substance” contained intricate and interesting rhyme schemes, unique wordplay, and expert East Coast lyricism, which led to him receiving the nickname “Rebel INS” among hip-hop heads. The album contained features from fellow Wu-Tang Clan members and other legendary artists, which gave it a distinctive sound.

Hit tracks like “Elevation” and “Word on the Street” performed very well. The album received praise for its raw, unfiltered narratives and solidified Inspectah Deck as a successful solo artist within Wu-Tang Clan.

Wu-Tang Clan And NAS Perform At The O2 Arena

Uncontrolled Substance” remains a big piece of Deck’s lyrical catalog. It holds a special place in the hearts of hip-hop enthusiasts, serving as a reminder of his long-lasting influence on the genre. Check out the album below!

1. Inspectah Deck – Topic

2. 9th Chamber (feat. LA the Darkman, Killa Sin, Streetlife)

3. Uncontrolled Substance (feat. Shadii)

4. Femme Fatale

5. The Grand Prix (feat. U-God, Streetlife)

6. Forget Me Not

7. Longevity

8. Word on the Street

9. Eevation

10. Lovin You (feat. LA the Darkman)

11. Trouble Man (feat. Vinia Mojica)

12. REC Room

13. Friction (feat. Masta Killa)

14. Hyperdermix

15. Show n’ Prove

16. The Cause (feat. Streetlife)

