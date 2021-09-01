producer z , zuliesuivie
Official List of Philly Schools That Tested COVID Positive

Posted 8 hours ago

School Bus

As kids begin to go back to school, many of Philadelphia schools are popping up with COVID cases. Schools are sending out letters to notify parents, students and faculty that a person(s) were tested COVID positive and are taking CDC precautions as an attempt to limit the spread.  Everyday, researchers learn more about COVID-19, but unfortunately many from all walks of life have contracted the virus, now it’s attacking our kids. 

See the full list below.

 

1. Master Charter School- Pickett Campus

2. Mater Charter School- Simon Gratz High Shcool

3. Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School

4. School of The Future

5. First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School

6. Mastery Charter School- John Wister Elementary

7. Mastery Charter School Pastorius- Richardson Elementary

8. Dragons Campus

9. Mastery Charter School- Smedley Elementary

10. KIPP Philadelphia

11. The School District of Philadelphia

12. KIPP North Philadelphia Academy

13. Philadelphia Blue Bus

14. Belmont Charter Middle School

15. Upper Darby School District- Hillcrest

16. Mastery Charter School- Shoemaker Campus

