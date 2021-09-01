Official List of Philly Schools That Tested COVID Positive

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

As kids begin to go back to school, many of Philadelphia schools are popping up with COVID cases. Schools are sending out letters to notify parents, students and faculty that a person(s) were tested COVID positive and are taking CDC precautions as an attempt to limit the spread. Everyday, researchers learn more about COVID-19, but unfortunately many from all walks of life have contracted the virus, now it’s attacking our kids.

See the full list below.