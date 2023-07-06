Philadelphia Restaurant Wins GMA’s Ultimate Breakfast Spot

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Good Morning America is home to the Ultimate Breakfast spot, a challenge where restaurant owners from around the country come to New York to claim their establishment as the ‘Ultimate Breakfast Spot’. Of all the contestants a Philadelphian restaurant walked away deemed the ‘Ultimate Breakfast Spot’

RELATED: James Beard Awards Declares Multiple Philadelphian Finalists

Middle Child, ‘An everyday neighborhood joint’, walked away the winner of the Ultimate Breakfast Spot challenge after serving the judges their pastrami, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich on rye with a side of chipotle mustard.

The winning sandwich was made using super fluffy eggs, locally made rye bread, cheese, and pastrami that Matthew Cahn, Owner of Middle Child, said took 10 days to make!

Middle Child Philadelphia was awarded the first place prize of $10,000 dollars, the Golden Coffee Pot, and bragging rights as 2023’s ‘Ultimate Breakfast Spot’

Check out Middle Child Philly on Instagram @middlechildphiladelphia and look at some of their content below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Five Places in Philly to Get a Slammin Veggie Burger

RELATED: The Best Fast Food French Fries In The USA

RELATED: 10 Spots to Celebrate National Smoothie Day in Philadelphia