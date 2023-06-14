Made in America Lineup Has Been Annouced!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Labor Day weekend is officially set! Made in America 2023 will be going down September 2nd and 3rd at Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and Live Nation released the lineup of artists who will be performing for this year’s Made in America Festival.

We are expected to be in for a treat with ‘A very special joint set’ from Mase and Cam’ron. This will be the first time in made in america history that an NCAA women’s basketball champion will be performing as LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson will be hitting the stage.

America’s favorite emerging artists including: Coi Leray, Coco Jones, Latto, Lola Brooke, Ice Spice, and Tems will be performing.

Miguel and Lil Yachty will be hitting the stage, as well as Metro Boomin, performing all of their platinum productions. the 2023 Made in America Festival will be headlined by SZA and Lizzo!

