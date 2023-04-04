Meet Jasmine Carson: LSU’s Ice Spice

LSU defeated Iowa to win the NCAA Women’s National Championship for the first time in the school’s history. Along with star player Angel Reese, another lady tiger who stepped up big when the lights shined the brightest was senior guard Jasmine Carson, who’s career game aided LSU in setting two gametime records. They scored the most points in a quarter for a Women’s NCAA Championship game (32), as well as most points in a half (59).
But the real story here comes from how she was perceived during her breakout performance. Prior to the championship game, Carson was not nationally recognized, as she scored a combined 11 points in the first five tournament games leading up to the championship. Then produced nearly double that in just two quarters!
After going 5/5 from three in the first half, her name starting trending on social media. With the help of Lil Boosie, Jasmine Carson’s name became “LSU’s Ice Spice”.
Check out reactions to Carson’s new nickname below!
NCAA Women's National Championshipion- Jasmine Carson!
