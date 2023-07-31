Philly Fans Gather in Anticipation for Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Stock

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

v The Philadelphia Eagles also are known for have some of the most stylish retro jerseys in the league, dating almost a century back to their yellow and powder blue uniforms they sported in the 1930’s.

The Eagles announced on social media that they are restocking one of the most popular eagles jerseys since the franchises’ inauguration. On Monday, the ‘Kelly Green’ Eagles jersey will officially be on sale for fans to purchase and be apart of the history and nostalgia as some of the greatest Eagles to ever play in Philadelphia wore those jerseys.

RELATED: Jalen Hurts Resigns With Eagles; Becomes Highest Paid Player In NFL History

Reggie White, Eric Allen, and Randall Cunningham were among the few who made that jersey worth having, sparking a phenomenon for even those outside of Philadelphia to ‘Bleed Green’.

Now a new regime will be responsible for making the ‘Kelly Green’ jerseys popular. People were lined up around the block in anticipation for their Kelly green jersey.

Check out the reveal of the Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ jersey relaunch below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: ICYMI: Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL Draft Recap

RELATED: NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!