Jimmy Butler Threatens to ‘Throw Hands’ with Sixers Oubre for MCL Sprain

As the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers are getting ready for round one of the 2024 NBA playoffs, One of their stars has been threatened to be taken out of competition. Former Sixer Jimmy Butler, has made a threat to Kelly Oubre via social media, suggesting that the two have to ‘Throw hands’.

This comment stemmed from Butlers last contact with Oubre in Philadelphia a few nights prior. In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Jimmy Butler who was in the open court being chased by Kelly Oubre who was looking to contest his shot. After a pump fake, Butler made contact with Oubre on his shot attempt and landing awkwardly and dropped to the floor throbbing in pain.

Butler however would thrive through the pain, continue to play in the contest and forcing a costly turnover towards the end of the game.

After assessing Jimmy Butler’s knee, Heat officials have ruled him out for the Heat’s elimination game versus the Atlanta Hawks Friday, April 19th.

When the Miami Heat posted an Injury update graphic revealing Butler would be out of contention, Butler sent his threat to Oubre.

“@kellyoubrejr we throwing hands” Butler commented on the photo.

Kelly Oubre then took to his Instagram story the classic 50 Cent ‘what he say f*** me for?’ meme, insinuating that he had nothing to do with Butler’s unfortunate happening.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has not made any official statements in regards to Jimmy Butler’s threats.

The Sixers are set to take on the New York Knicks in round one of the NBA playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday April 20th, at 6 p.m. Eastern standard time.

