Radio One Exclusives

Six Funny Facts About Jimmy Butler Who Is In The NBA Finals

Published on June 1, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE

Six Funny Facts About Jimmy Butler Who Is In The NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler, who currently plays for the Miami Heat and is known as one of the best two-way players in the league has officially made it to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Jimmy’s tenacity on defense and his ability to score from anywhere on the court has been seen to be dangerous for anyone playing the Heat this year.

Jimmy Butler is also known for being a goofball or open to being honest when people ask him questions.

So lets take a look at six funny facts about Jimmy Butler that he has shared with us over the years:

Information gathered with help of Jasper ai

The post Six Funny Facts About Jimmy Butler Who Is In The NBA Finals appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Six Funny Facts About Jimmy Butler Who Is In The NBA Finals  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Butler has a reputation for being a bit of a coffee fanatic. He has been known to bring his own French press on road trips.

Butler has a reputation for being a bit of a coffee fanatic. He has been known to bring his own French press on road trips. Source:Getty

2. In 2020, Butler became known for his love of wine, often seen sipping a glass during post-game interviews. He even convinced his Miami Heat teammate, Meyers Leonard, to become a wine connoisseur as well.

In 2020, Butler became known for his love of wine, often seen sipping a glass during post-game interviews. He even convinced his Miami Heat teammate, Meyers Leonard, to become a wine connoisseur as well. Source:Getty

3. Butler is an avid fan of country music, even incorporating it into his pre-game warmup playlist.

Butler is an avid fan of country music, even incorporating it into his pre-game warmup playlist. Source:Getty

4. Butler is also a big fan of romantic comedies and has cited “The Notebook” as one of his all-time favorite movies.

Butler is also a big fan of romantic comedies and has cited "The Notebook" as one of his all-time favorite movies. Source:Getty

5. In 2018, Butler famously led the Minnesota Timberwolves’ third-stringers to a win over the starters in a scrimmage, showcasing his competitive spirit and leadership skills.

In 2018, Butler famously led the Minnesota Timberwolves' third-stringers to a win over the starters in a scrimmage, showcasing his competitive spirit and leadership skills. Source:Getty

6. Butler once revealed that he has a fear of birds, particularly parrots.

Butler once revealed that he has a fear of birds, particularly parrots. Source:Getty
Close