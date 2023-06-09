Proposed bill cracks down on illegal street racing in Philadelphia

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

After a deadly shooting ended a street car meet that was held last week, Legislation has been proposed to crack down on illegal street racing. Philadelphia City Councilmember Mike Driscoll (6th District) incorporated legislation on last week that delegates local enforcement to imposes stricter penalties on people involved in drag racing events.

“People have gotten the sense that Philadelphia is this place that ‘I can come and do whatever I want,'” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told NBC10. “That’s unacceptable.”

Anthony Allegrini Jr., 18, was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania state trooper after he allegedly struck two state troopers with his car. Sources say the teen was attended the illegal car meetup that blocked traffic on I-95 in South Philadelphia. In the wake of this incident there has been an focused attention to decline these unruly car meet ups.

According to NBC10, Any driver caught engaging in illegal street racing in Philadelphia would face fines up to $2,000 along with the seizure of the vehicle involved in racing event. Mike Driscoll further explained his articulation behind these penalties.

“We need to address all illegal street vehicle activities that are an inherent danger to the general public. Providing for public safety must be our top priority at all times. Focusing on those who partake in ‘drifting’ on our city streets is not the final solution, but it is a tool we can utilize to deter the activity from happening,” Councilmember Driscoll explained. “We want individuals to think twice about engaging in illegal street activities when they could be facing a $2,000 fine per violation or the seizure of their vehicle.”

