Erica Mena Reminds Us She Is The Thirst Trap Queen! [Photos]

Erica Mena and her boo thang Safaree have been living there best life during this quarantine. The couple has also been accompanied by the newest addition to their family. When Mena isn’t on mommy duty she has been serving LOOKS! The Supermodel/TV Personality had to remind us who the ultimate thirst trap queen is… and that she did.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Check out some of the photos below.

Related: Whoa: Dame Dash’s Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go