Ava Dash , ava dash model , dame dash ava
Whoa: Dame Dash’s Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]

Posted 23 hours ago

Dame Dash speaks at Dame Dash Studios

Source: (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Damon Dash Studios) / (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Damon Dash Studios)

Dame Dash’s daughter, Ava Dash has grown up to be a dash-ingly beautiful young lady! The music mogul has a 20-year old daughter that is growing up so fast. Dame has openly stood up for his daughter on numerous occasions when trolls have said nasty things about his baby girl. You go Dame stand up for your daughter! Check out some of our favorite pictures of Dame Dash’s beautiful daughter Ava Dash below.

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

6 & 630 🥵

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

back in the LAnd 🪐🌩

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

don’t make me come back la😫

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

all dressed up for a #gno 💋👼🏽

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

last night at the just drew show💋 #nyfw

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

12.

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

quick pic in between castings! hello 2020 😇

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

get me some glam plsss

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram

girls night!!! happy christmas 💋

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

baby it’s cold outside 🥶

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

20.

