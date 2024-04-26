Eagles Draft CB Quinyon Mitchell with 22nd Pick in 2024 NFL Draft.

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Eagles have taken a huge step in solving their defensive woes Thursday night. The Eagles drafted CB Quinyon Mitchell with #22 selection in 2024 NFL Draft.

RELATED: The History of Pick #22 in the NFL Draft

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Prospects

Quinyon Mitchell is an extremely gifted talent at the defensive secondary position. Mitchell ran a 4.33 40-yard dash time and was named 1st overall ranking in the 2024 Combine CB Rank. He was widely regarded as the most talented defensive players, and arguably overall player, coming into the draft. Many expert analysts predicted that Howie Roseman, Executive VP of the Eagles, would trade up in fear that Mitchell would be selected early on in the draft.

“I think you could argue this is the best player in the draft. Good corners are not easy to find. This guy is special, and I think the Eagles are going to make a move here with their embarrassment of riches.” said NFL Analyst Chris Simms. Fortunately Mitchell remained on the board for the Eagles to select him with the 22nd overall pick. Bucky Brooks, NFL Network’s Pick Analyst, has high praise for Mitchell and predicts has all the making to be a plug-and-play player into this Eagles defensive scheme. “Terrific in all phases of the pre-draft process, Mitchell is a perfect fit for a Vic Fangio defense that uses a ton of man-to-man on the outside.” Brooks wrote. “He has all the traits to be a CB1 at the next level, giving Philadelphia exactly what they desire from a technical perspective at the position”.

The Philadelphia Eagles have eight (22nd, 50th, 53rd, 120th, 161st, 171st, 172st, 210th) picks in this years draft.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Prospects

Check out what Eagles fans think of Quinyon Mitchell below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: A History of the #1 Overall Pick In The NFL Draft

RELATED: NFL Draft: A Playlist to Pick the Right Person

RELATED: Eagles Fans Named Among Top 5 Most Loyal Fans in the NFL, According to Study

RELATED: Top Ten Philadelphia Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Moments