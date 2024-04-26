Eagles Draft CB Quinyon Mitchell with 22nd Pick in 2024 NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles have taken a huge step in solving their defensive woes Thursday night. The Eagles drafted CB Quinyon Mitchell with #22 selection in 2024 NFL Draft.
RELATED: The History of Pick #22 in the NFL Draft
RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Prospects
Quinyon Mitchell is an extremely gifted talent at the defensive secondary position. Mitchell ran a 4.33 40-yard dash time and was named 1st overall ranking in the 2024 Combine CB Rank. He was widely regarded as the most talented defensive players, and arguably overall player, coming into the draft. Many expert analysts predicted that Howie Roseman, Executive VP of the Eagles, would trade up in fear that Mitchell would be selected early on in the draft.
The Philadelphia Eagles have eight (22nd, 50th, 53rd, 120th, 161st, 171st, 172st, 210th) picks in this years draft.
RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft Prospects
Check out what Eagles fans think of Quinyon Mitchell below!
READ MORE:
RELATED: A History of the #1 Overall Pick In The NFL Draft
RELATED: NFL Draft: A Playlist to Pick the Right Person
RELATED: Eagles Fans Named Among Top 5 Most Loyal Fans in the NFL, According to Study
RELATED: Top Ten Philadelphia Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Moments
1. GOOD MORNING PHILADELPHIA!!
2. A solid young man!
3. Siriani filled with emotion
4. We can’t believe it either!
5. Quality > Quantity
6. Building a new young core.
7. Honorable words form our leader Darius Slay
8. Micah Parsons is BIG MADDD LOL
9. The moment of a lifetime..
10. This was awesome! Welcome to Philly Quinyon!
-
[CLICK HERE] Join RNB Philly's UP NEXT 2024 Competition
-
[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother
-
Enter in to Win the 4 M's - Mother's Day Giveaway!
-
RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
The Athletic Announces Award Results From Anonymous NBA Player Poll
-
[CLICK HERE] Take Our Music Survey to Win Roots Picnic Tickets