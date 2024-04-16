For All the Dawgs: Every Artist That Has Had an Issue with Drake

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Drake’s recent feuding with other hip hop artists has made headlines in the music world. There has been times where Drake has responded directly to the artists with a ‘diss’ and other times, Drake has taken the high road.

His most recent entanglement comes from the likes of an artists he’s had a known rapport with. Rick Ross, has made it clear that he is no longer interested in keeping it cordial with the Canadian rap star. In his most recent release ‘Champagne Moments’, in which he accused Drake of using ghostwriters and getting cosmetic procedures including a nose job, and he sampled a clip of Drake stating Ross is his ‘favorite person to rap with on any song’.

Ross also resorted to name-calling when promoting his newest release on social media. “Now streaming on @applemusic #BBLDRIZZY #CUPCAKEDRAKE #NOSEJOBPAPI #WHITEBOY” Ross posted on Instagram.

Drake is also currently feuding with a number of artists including A$AP Rocky, and NAV as they have both cut ties with him. A$AP Rocky took a stab at Drake in his latest verse as he was featured on Metro Boomin’s ‘Show of Hands’, and NAV unfollowed Drake on social media. Drake has not responded to A$AP Rocky’s diss, but he quoted a lyric from one of NAV’s songs upon discovery that he wasn’t being followed by NAV on Instagram anymore.

Drake’s most notable feud came in 2018, when Pusha T revealed personal details about Drake’s family and relationships in his track “The Story of Adidon.” This seemed to cross a line for Drake, who has been relatively private about his personal life. The feud brought up debates around “diss etiquette” and whether lines were crossed.

Around the same time, Drake was also beefing with rapper Kanye West. The two had collaborated frequently over the years but tensions arose over creative differences. Kanye produced Pusha T’s diss track against Drake, further pitting the rappers against each other. Drake accused Kanye of betraying him by working with Pusha T, while Kanye felt Drake disrespected him by insinuating he was responsible for leaking info about Drake’s son. The back-and-forth played out over interviews and social media.

These high-profile feuds have captivated rap fans, with many taking sides and analyzing each artist’s diss tracks. However, the deeply personal attacks have also concerned as some fans feel the lyrics are going too far. Drake has cemented his status as a top rapper but feuding with giants like Kanye and Pusha T has opened him up to new criticism and scrutiny from the hip hop world. The feuds highlight ongoing debates around loyalty, privacy, and boundaries between artists in the competitive rap game.

